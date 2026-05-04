Police ban victory celebrations in Kolkata on counting day to maintain law and order

"In view of the counting process of the General Election to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, 2026, scheduled to be held on 04.05.2026, which is expected to continue throughout the day to complete the entire process of counting, and in order to maintain public order, peace, and tranquillity within the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police, it is hereby notified that no victory procession rally, or public celebration in connection with election results shall be carried out on 4th May, 2026. This restriction shall apply uniformly to all political parties or groups without exception," read the notification.