Politics of violence, appeasement coming to an end in Bengal: Swati Maliwal on BJP's lead

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Monday said that the decades-old politics of "violence" and "appeasement" in West Bengal is coming to an end as the BJP is leading with a large margin in the state.
Maliwal recently defected from the AAP to the BJP.
The remarks came as the BJP was leading in 188 Assembly seats across the state, while the Trinamool Congress was ahead in 94 seats, according to ECI trends available at around 1: 25 p.m., pointing to a significant gap between the two parties.
In a post on X, Maliwal said, "The BJP in West Bengal is marching towards a historic and resounding victory. The decades-old politics of thuggery, violence, and appeasement of vote banks is now set to come to an end."
In Assam and Puducherry too, she said, the BJP and NDA are set to form the government again with a "stellar performance".
"To the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the esteemed Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, BJP National President Shri Nitin Nabin ji, and all the hardworking BJP workers, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on this splendid success," Maliwal added.
Meanwhile, the BJP has expressed strong confidence in winning the elections and said that trends released by the Election Commission of India in West Bengal indicate a strong wave in its favour, asserting that the people of the state are making their voice heard by "defeating fear".
Reacting to the early trends, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said that both exit polls and counting trends were indicating a similar outcome.
"The signals given by the exit polls and the trends that are coming are pointing in the same direction -- that there is a wave of nationalism in Bengal. The trends will soon turn into results, and the wave will take the form of a tsunami," he told IANS.
He further said, "The conduct of these polls in a peaceful, fair and free manner, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah, Suvendu Adhikari and Samik Bhattacharya, and all others, is a sign of revolution."
--IANS
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