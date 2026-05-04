‘Poribartan hoi gaiche’: PM Modi guarantees development in Bengal

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) A new chapter of development, freedom from fear and trust in growth has begun in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, declaring it as his “guarantee” and announced that in Bengal, “Poribartan hoi gaiche” (Change has come about in Bengal).
Addressing a victory rally at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi said women workers of the party had to withstand tyranny and atrocity in West Bengal and Kerala.
“I dedicate this victory to the people of West Bengal and the families of women who have faced atrocities,” he said.
“Today, the sun has risen in the holy land of Bengal,” he said, among cheers from the crowd.
“The new dawn in Bengal is one which has been the dream of many generations,” he said, adding that the BJP workers have uprooted the politics of fear and violence.
Stating that Bengal is starting a new journey of development, and “Vishwas and Vikas”, he said, “I assure all Bengal residents, without any discrimination, that the BJP will work day and night for them.”
The very first Cabinet meeting will ensure that the Ayushman Bharat scheme is approved, he said, assuring strict action against infiltrators and economic growth to stop migration.
He thanked the blessings of Goddess Ganga, which have remained with him since the day he filed nomination papers in Varanasi as the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate.
From the Ganga to Brahmaputra, the blessings have been boosted by Maa Kamakya as well now, as reflected in the current poll results, he said.
In the past five years, the BJP has recorded a hat-trick victory in Assam, and the NDA government in Puducherry has also returned to power with hard work, he said.
“I assure the youth in Puducherry that the prosperity of each family is our pledge and the NDA government will continue to work for the youth,” he said.
Reiterating the slogan of “Nagrik Devo Bhava”, PM Modi said, “BJP has become synonymous with good governance and delivery of promises. This is the reason why the BJP is in power in 20 states.”
“The success of the BJP is visible in successive victories in Haryana. The success is not only limited to Assembly elections but also in local bodies. In Rajasthan and Gujarat, the party has recorded historic wins in local body elections,” he said.
PM Modi said BJP mentor Shyama Prasad Mukerjee’s soul must also be relishing the victory in West Bengal, as he had fought a battle to retain Bengal as part of India.
He also credited the ECI for violence-free voting and the state registering an election in which not a single life was lost.
“Instead of gunshots, the public’s voice resonated in Bengal. Instead of fear, democracy has triumphed in the state,” he said, urging all political parties of the state to stop violent practices.
“Instead of ‘badla’, ‘badlav’ should be in focus, after BJP’s victory,” he said, asking all political parties to rise above petty politics and work in unison for Bengal’s development.
--IANS
rch/uk
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