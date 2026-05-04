Prashant Kishor’s old prediction on Vijay’s TVK resurfaces as party leads in TN

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) As counting trends in Tamil Nadu begin to take shape, social media has revived an old remark by political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor about actor-turned-politician Vijay being a dark horse in state politics.
The statement, made more than a year ago, is now being widely circulated as it appears to align closely with the current poll trend where Vijay’s TVK, is leading in several constituencies.
An old video clip of Kishor, now chief of Jan Suraaj party, has resurfaced in which he predicted that Vijay’s TVK could win by contesting alone in the state.
At the time, the idea of TVK emerging as a dominant force was met with disbelief.
When the 'Axis My India exit poll' projected the party could secure between 98 and 120 seats, many dismissed the forecast as unrealistic.
Yet, Prashant Kishor had already voiced a similar result during a television interview with Thanthi TV in March last year.
Asked about the party’s future and whether alliances might shape its path, Kishor was unequivocal.
“The commitment is to go alone, absolutely. I don’t see that changing. Keep this video, play it when results are out,” he said.
Pressed further on whether TVK could reach the majority mark of 118 seats required to form a government, Kishor replied, “Yes, absolutely. Keep this video and play it when the results are out.”
He even asserted in another interview with a YouTube channel, “Save this video, if Vijay goes alone, he will win the majority on his own.”
That very clip is now circulating widely across social media platforms as TVK’s performance appears to mirror Kishor’s confidence in the party.
With the party leading in a significant number of seats, far ahead of established players like the DMK and AIADMK-BJP alliances, the prediction is being seen by many as strikingly prescient.
The resurfacing of Kishor’s remarks on Monday has added a dramatic layer to the unfolding election narrative in Tamil Nadu, where Vijay’s TVK is positioning itself as a formidable new force.
What was once dismissed as improbable is now being replayed as a moment of foresight, underscoring the shifting dynamics of Tamil Nadu politics.
--IANS
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