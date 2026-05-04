Pune toddler rape-murder case: Oppn demands SIT probe, criticises Maharashtra Home Dept

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) The brutal rape-and-murder of a four-year-old girl in Narsapur, Pune, has fuelled a massive political row in Maharashtra. Opposition parties have launched a scathing attack on the State Home Department led by Devendra Fadnavis, citing police negligence and a total breakdown of law and order. They have demanded an enquiry into the horrific incident by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party leader, Vijay Wadettiwar, raised serious questions regarding the police's conduct in court. He alleged that despite having knowledge of the accused’s prior criminal record, the police failed to present this information to the judiciary.
“The police only updated the remand application after being reprimanded by the court. If the police are this negligent, how will the child get justice? Is their only 'achievement' lathicharging the grieving family and the public?" he asked.
He further demanded a SIT led by a woman IPS officer, stating that the Pune police's "insensitive" handling of the case has eroded public trust.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Sanjay Raut, took a direct shot at Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, suggesting that the Home Minister himself should be named as an accused for the systemic failure.
He claimed that CM Fadnavis is preoccupied with politics 24/7, leading to a loss of control over the Home Department. "If 'beloved sisters' (Ladki Bahin) receive Rs 1,500 a month but their daughters are violated in return, should they remain silent?" Raut questioned, referencing the government's flagship welfare scheme.
The Mumbai Congress chief and MP, Varsha Gaikwad, echoed these sentiments, stating that the incident is a "blot on humanity" and proves there is no fear of the law left in the state. She remarked that the police no longer seem to answer even to the Home Minister.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader, Amit Thackeray, expressed deep outrage over the incident, noting that the child had only come to her grandmother's house for a vacation.
The case involves the kidnapping, rape, and subsequent murder of a toddler in Narsapur from Pune district by an old man.
The brutality of the crime led to spontaneous public protests. Tensions escalated when police reportedly used force (lathicharge) to disperse angry citizens and the victim's family members who were demanding immediate justice, further fueling the Opposition's claims of government insensitivity.
Earlier, CM and Home Minister Fadnavis condemned the act in the strongest terms, describing it as a "blot on humanity."
He directed the Pune Rural Police to ensure a watertight case and announced that the trial would be conducted in a Fast-Track Court.
He assured the public that the "true story and all facts will be brought to light soon" and that the government would seek the death penalty for the accused to set a stern precedent.
He has ordered increased police patrolling in the Bhor region to restore a sense of security among residents.
--IANS
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