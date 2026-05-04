Punjab Police arrest shooter from Agartala blamed for murder of kabaddi promoter

Chandigarh, May 5 (IANS) In a breakthrough against organised crime, Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in an operation with Central agencies and Tripura Police, has apprehended Aditya Kapoor, one of the shooters involved in the sensational murder of kabaddi promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh, alias Rana Balachauria, State Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here.
The accused, who was arrested from Agartala in Tripura and a resident of Amritsar, has a criminal background with at least 14 cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, extortion, armed robbery, NDPS, arms Act, etc., registered against him, officials said on Monday.
The development came few months after two shooters, Karan Pathak, alias Karan Defaulter, and Tarandeep Singh, were arrested along with their associate identified as Akashdeep from Howrah in West Bengal.
As per the information, victim Rana Balachauria was shot dead by assailants during a kabaddi tournament at Sohana village in Mohali on December 15, 2025.
As of now, six accused, including three shooters, have been arrested.
Two accused -- Aishdeep Singh and Davinder -- were arrested earlier for providing logistic support to the shooters.
DGP Yadav said that acting on the directions of foreign-based handlers accused Aditya, alias Makhan, along with his associates, executed the planned killing.
"While his accomplices were earlier apprehended by the AGTF, accused Aditya had been absconding and evading arrest until now," the DGP said, adding with this arrest all the accused involved in this sensational murder case have been arrested.
Sharing operational details, Additional Director General of Police (AGTF) Promod Ban said that an input was received about the whereabouts of Aditya.
Acting upon the inputs, an interstate operation codenamed "Shadow Hunt" was launched and a police team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajan Parminder Singh, was dispatched to Agartala, he said, adding that consequently the accused was apprehended by the AGTF.
--IANS
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