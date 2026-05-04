Punjab will too witness results of Bengal in 2027, says State BJP chief Jakhar

Chandigarh, May 4 (IANS) Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sunil Jakhar on Monday credited the party's massive victory in West Bengal for the first time and its return to power in Assam and Puducherry to the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the guidance of party President Nitin Nabin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
He said that Punjab would witness similar results in the 2027 Assembly polls.
Speaking to the media at the party headquarters here while celebrating the poll victories, Jakhar praised the dedication of BJP workers in West Bengal and paid tribute to their perseverance.
He said the BJP workers stood firm against the alleged oppression of the ruling Trinamool Congress government and helped form a government committed to the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".
The State BJP President added that West Bengal was a major challenge for the party, and under strong leadership and with the support of the people the challenge has now been overcome.
With the same enthusiasm, the BJP has begun preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, slated in early 2027.
Jakhar said the West Bengal poll results would energise party workers and instill hope that if the BJP can come to power in Bengal, it can do so in Punjab as well.
He added that law and order in West Bengal was poor and politically motivated oppression was prevalent, adding Punjab is also facing similar concerns.
He claimed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has failed on all fronts in Punjab.
He called upon BJP workers to begin preparations for the 2027 state elections with determination and hard work, saying that Prime Minister Modi has a special affection for Punjab and the party will take its message to every household.
The State BJP Chief asserted that AAP's exit from Punjab is certain.
Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the issue of taking the AAP MLAs to Delhi by bus, Jakhar remarked that the Chief Minister should ensure the bus doesn't turn towards the BJP office.
The BJP leader also claimed that the Congress has been wiped out not only in Punjab but across the country.
He said that in Punjab the Congress has surrendered before the ruling AAP, and alleged that Chief Minister Mann has allowed his MLAs free rein in corrupt activities to save his position.
He added that the coming months may be challenging for Punjab but the BJP will stand firmly to protect the interests of the state and its people.
--IANS
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