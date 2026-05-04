Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of stealing elections in Bengal, Assam

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi has launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of stealing elections in Assam and West Bengal with the support of the Election Commission.
In a post on Monday on his official X account, LoP Gandhi claimed that more than 100 seats were stolen in Bengal, echoing the concerns raised by Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee.
He wrote that Assam and Bengal were clear cases of elections being manipulated, adding that the Congress stood in agreement with Mamata Banerjee's assertion.
He alleged that the BJP had deployed a familiar strategy, one that had already been witnessed in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Maharashtra, as well as during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
"This is a playbook we have seen before," LoP Gandhi remarked, pointing to what he described as a systematic effort to undermine democratic institutions.
He accused the BJP of not only stealing elections but also eroding the credibility of institutions that safeguard democracy.
"Stealing elections, stealing institutions -- what other option is left now!" LoP Gandhi asked in his X post, indicating frustration over what he perceives as a deepening crisis in Indian democracy.
The statement comes at a time when opposition parties have intensified their criticism of the BJP, alleging misuse of state machinery and unfair practices during polls.
Mamata Banerjee had earlier alleged that the BJP manipulated results in West Bengal, a claim now reinforced by Rahul Gandhi's remarks.
While the BJP has consistently rejected such accusations, saying that its victories are a reflection of popular mandate, the Opposition's narrative of electoral theft is gaining traction among its supporters.
LoP Gandhi's comments are expected to further fuel the ongoing political debate over the fairness of elections and the role of institutions in ensuring transparency.
His social media post underscores the Opposition's strategy of presenting a united front against the BJP, with Congress and Trinamool Congress finding common ground in their criticism of the electoral process.
The remarks are likely to set the stage for sharper confrontations in the coming weeks as the political discourse intensifies.
--IANS
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