Rahul Gandhi nears 100th defeat in politics

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Rahul Gandhi's long tenure at the centre of Congress politics has been defined by a string of electoral setbacks that now total 99 defeats nationwide, leaving him just one short of a century of losses.
The infographic of his electoral record paints a stark picture of repeated rejections across states and years, underscoring the challenges faced by the Congress under his leadership.
Over the last two decades, the Congress has navigated a difficult path, accumulating a total of ninety nine electoral defeats across various states and national polls.
This extensive track record of losses highlights a recurring struggle to secure a mandate from the Indian electorate in both regional and central contests.
The journey of these defeats began early in the century.
In 2004, the party faced losses in Karnataka, Odisha, and Sikkim.
The following year, 2005, saw setbacks in Bihar and Jharkhand.
As the decade progressed, 2006 brought losses in Kerala and West Bengal.
The year 2007 was particularly challenging, with the party failing to secure victories in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.
Moving into 2008, defeats were recorded in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, and Chhattisgarh.
The decade closed with 2009 bringing losses in Jharkhand, Odisha, and Sikkim.
The subsequent decade showed no reprieve for the Congress' fortunes.
In 2010, the Congress faced a defeat in Bihar.
In 2011, the party lost in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.
The year 2012 saw a wide range of losses across Goa, Gujarat, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.
The challenges continued in 2013 with defeats in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Tripura, and Chhattisgarh.
The 2014 general election year was a major turning point, marking losses in the Lok Sabha as well as state level defeats in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Sikkim, and Telangana.
The latter half of the decade remained equally difficult.
In 2015, the party lost in Delhi.
The year 2016 saw defeats in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.
In 2017, losses occurred in Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.
The 2018 cycle included setbacks in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, and Chhattisgarh.
In 2019, the Lok Sabha elections again resulted in a national defeat, alongside regional losses in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Sikkim.
Entering the current decade, the trend persisted.
In 2020, losses were recorded in Bihar and Delhi.
The 2021 calendar included Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.
In 2022, the party failed in Goa, Gujarat, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.
By 2023, the tally grew with losses in Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Tripura, and Chhattisgarh.
Most recently, the 2024 general elections confirmed another Lok Sabha defeat, while the party also faced setbacks in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Sikkim.
Looking toward the immediate future, projections or early results for 2025 and 2026 suggest continued struggles in Bihar, Delhi, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.
This comprehensive history underscores a period of profound electoral introspection for the nation's oldest political party.
--IANS
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