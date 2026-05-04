Rain brings relief in Delhi; AQI in moderate category

In its monthly outlook, the IMD indicated that India is likely to experience above-average rainfall in May. While maximum temperatures in many regions are expected to remain normal or slightly below normal, some areas, particularly parts of southern peninsular India, the northeast, and the northwest, may see higher-than-usual daytime temperatures. Night temperatures, however, are predicted to remain above normal across large parts of the country, though a few regions in northwest and central India may record relatively cooler nights.