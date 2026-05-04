Rain brings relief in Delhi; AQI in moderate category

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Residents of Delhi woke up to widespread rainfall on Monday morning, offering relief from the recent spell of intense heat. The showers follow similar weather over the weekend that helped push temperatures below the 40-degree mark.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital is expected to witness a generally cloudy day with intermittent light rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning. Gusty winds are also likely, ranging between 40–50 kmph and occasionally reaching up to 60 kmph, particularly during the morning hours. Another round of showers may occur later in the evening.
Daytime temperatures are forecast to remain lower than usual for this time of year, with maximum temperatures expected between 32 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius. Night temperatures are likely to stay in the range of 22 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius.
In its monthly outlook, the IMD indicated that India is likely to experience above-average rainfall in May. While maximum temperatures in many regions are expected to remain normal or slightly below normal, some areas, particularly parts of southern peninsular India, the northeast, and the northwest, may see higher-than-usual daytime temperatures. Night temperatures, however, are predicted to remain above normal across large parts of the country, though a few regions in northwest and central India may record relatively cooler nights.
The IMD has also cautioned about an increased number of heatwave days in certain areas, including parts of the Himalayan foothills, the eastern coastline, as well as Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Overall rainfall for May is projected to exceed 110 per cent of the long-period average, though some eastern and northeastern regions could receive less rain than usual.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category, with AQI readings ranging from 85 to 142 across various monitoring stations.
Ashok Vihar (121), Bawana (124), Burari Crossing (127), DTU (108), Dwarka-Sector 8 (122), IGI Airport (100), IIT Delhi (99), JNU (85), North Campus (114), Pusa (103), Sonia Vihar (126), Wazirpur (142).
--IANS
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