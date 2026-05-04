Rajnath Singh hails PM Modi, voters, BJP workers for wins in Bengal, Assam

"This mandate demonstrates that under the leadership of Chief Minister @himantabiswa, the state has established new benchmarks in development, law and order, and public welfare, further strengthening the people's faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party. Congratulations and heartfelt thanks to the people of Assam for this historic decision. The unwavering efforts, spirit of service, and grassroots connect of the BJP's dedicated workers have made this victory possible, and Assam is once again marching towards a strong and prosperous future," he added.