Rajnath Singh hails PM Modi, voters, BJP workers for wins in Bengal, Assam

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday thanked voters in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry for delivering a historic mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in the Assembly elections and greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the party's victory procession.
He expressed gratitude towards West Bengal voters and in an X post said, "The people of West Bengal have delivered a historic mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party, affirming their support for long-awaited development, good governance, and transparent politics."
"They have chosen the path of peace, prosperity and progress. I extend my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to the people of West Bengal for this unprecedented mandate. This victory stands as a testament to the trust people have in the visionary leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi, his welfare-oriented policies, and his unwavering commitment to the national interest," the Defence Minister added.
"The tireless efforts, sacrifices, dedication, and perseverance of all BJP workers have played a crucial role in achieving this remarkable victory in West Bengal. Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and all dedicated workers of @BJP4India on this success. I also extend my warm wishes to the BJP's National President @NitinNabin and State President @SamikBJP on this historic win," he said.
"This mandate inspires us to work with even greater energy and resolve for the holistic and inclusive development of the state. This victory is not merely an electoral outcome, but the beginning of a golden future for the state. I am confident that with the BJP's double-engine government, West Bengal will now move forward towards a new era of development and progress," Rajnath Singh added.
In a message for voters in Puducherry, the Defence Minister said, "I thank the people of Puducherry for blessing the NDA alliance with yet another mandate to serve the Union Territory. The double-engine government will keep working for the UT's development. I congratulate Chief Minister and All India N.R. Congress leader Thiru N. Rangasamy on impressive NDA victory. I laud the BJP party workers for their hard work which ensured this result."
He congratulated the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state's voters for a third successive Assembly election win for the BJP in the Northeastern state.
"By achieving a hat-trick of victories in Assam, the BJP has proven that the people's trust lies in the strong and capable leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi, as well as in the politics of good governance and development. The rapid progress Assam has made in recent years under the guidance of Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi ji is clearly reflected in this public mandate," Rajnath Singh said in a post on X.
"This mandate demonstrates that under the leadership of Chief Minister @himantabiswa, the state has established new benchmarks in development, law and order, and public welfare, further strengthening the people's faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party. Congratulations and heartfelt thanks to the people of Assam for this historic decision. The unwavering efforts, spirit of service, and grassroots connect of the BJP's dedicated workers have made this victory possible, and Assam is once again marching towards a strong and prosperous future," he added.
--IANS
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