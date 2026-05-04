South India has rejected BJP's ideology and PM Modi's leadership: Maha Cong chief Sapkal

"This is the same Syama Prasad Mukherjee who wrote letter to the British Governor to crush the 1942 Quit India Movement. Be that as it may. It must certainly be a matter of sorrow that the fanatical ideology which Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who said, "Give me blood and I will give you freedom", staunchly opposed, has now entered in his birthplace," he remarked.