'Stay alert': Mamata Banerjee’s midnight message to Trinamool workers ahead of counting

“CCTVs are being switched off, and vehicles are moving in the strong room. I appeal to my party workers that just as I am keeping a watchful eye on all matters, you too should stay awake at night to guard the people's votes in the strong room. If anyone creates a suspicious situation anywhere, surround them, immediately complain and demand CCTV footage. All this is being done at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” the Chief Minister’s social media statement read.