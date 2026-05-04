Telangana CM congratulates UDF over Kerala victory

“On a personal note, I thank all supporters of the UDF and the people of Kerala who showered their heartfelt affection on me during my campaign in Kerala. I shall always be grateful and thank you on behalf of all the people of Telangana. We are two great states with people of great progressive values and democratic ethos, who believe in development and, after a decade of disappointment and betrayal, are set for a great future under the Congress government,” said Revanth Reddy, who had campaigned for UDF candidates.