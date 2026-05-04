'Telangana is next target': BJP leaders after stunning performance in Bengal

“The DMK being limited to third place in Tamil Nadu clearly shows that the people have given a fitting lesson to parties that engage in divisive politics in the name of North-South. I hope that in the coming days, the people of Telangana will also give a fitting response to the Congress party and the INDIA bloc. Today's results make it clear that across the country, people are thinking against Congress and its allies. I strongly believe that the BJP will achieve victory in the upcoming Telangana elections,” said Ramchander Rao.