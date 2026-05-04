Thunderstorms, lightning and hail likely to lash MP over next four days

Bhopal, May 4 (IANS) A spell of turbulent weather is set to grip Madhya Pradesh, with the India Meteorological Department Bhopal centre issuing a warning of thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and gusty winds across several districts.
Moderate thunderstorm activity with lightning and hail, accompanied by wind speeds up to 60 kmph, is expected over Sidhi, Sanjay Dubri National Park, East Anuppur and North Neemuch.
Light thunderstorms with lightning are likely in South Neemuch, West Anuppur, Amarkantak, North-East Mandsaur, Vidisha, Bhopal, Agar, Rajgarh, North Badwani, South Rewa, Mauganj, Shahdol, Bansagar Dam, Sagar, Damoh, North Seoni, North Mandla and West Raisen during evening hours. Singrauli is forecast to experience moderate thunderstorms with lightning and hail.
According to the Meteorological Centre in Bhopal, gusty winds reaching 60–70 kmph may strike parts of Datia, Bhind, Rewa, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari. Other districts, including Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Morena, Sheopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Damoh and Sagar are also under watch for thunderstorms and winds between 40–60 kmph.
The IMD bulletin highlights that hailstorms may damage standing crops, fruits, vegetables and fragile structures. Farmers have been advised to take protective measures such as covering crops or harvesting early where possible. Livestock should be sheltered, and vehicles kept under cover to avoid damage.
Citizens are urged to remain indoors during thunderstorms, unplug electrical appliances, and avoid sheltering under trees or near power lines. The synoptic situation shows a western disturbance as a trough in the middle and upper tropospheric westerlies (west to east winds), along with cyclonic circulations over Haryana and East Madhya Pradesh. These systems are expected to sustain storm activity across the state until May 8.
With gusty winds, lightning and hail predicted in multiple districts, residents are advised to stay alert and follow official advisories. The IMD has stressed that precautions are essential to minimise risks to life, property and agriculture during this volatile weather phase.
--IANS
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