Tight security at Chennai counting centres as TN awaits verdict

The results are expected to determine whether the state’s long-standing Dravidian political dominance, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and its offshoot All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, will continue or face disruption. Adding a new dimension to the electoral contest is actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which is making its Assembly election debut and is widely seen as a potential game-changer.