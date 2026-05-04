TN results: DMK leads early, TVK emerges strong challenger in postal vote trends

However, historical data reflect a persistent gap between participation and electoral success. In 1991, Tamil Nadu recorded its highest number of women legislators, with 32 elected from 102 contestants. That figure dropped sharply to nine in 1996. In the 2021 Assembly elections, despite a then-record 413 women candidates, only 12 were elected, accounting for just about 5 per cent of the total strength of the 234-member House.