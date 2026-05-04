Today, lotus blooming in all states around Maa Ganga: PM Modi recalls his 2013 nomination

"When the Bihar election results came, I spoke here only that Ganga ji travels from Bihar to Bengal, and there it merges with Ganga Sagar. Today, the BJP-led NDA government is in power in all the states surrounding Maa Ganga. From Gangotri to Gangasagar, lotus is blooming all across – from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar to Bengal,” he said, inviting cheers and applause from the crowd.