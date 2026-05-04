Today, lotus blooming in all states around Maa Ganga: PM Modi recalls his 2013 nomination

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while delivering a victory speech at the BJP headquarters on Monday, took a moment to reminisce about his close association with Maa Ganga, his nomination in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and also how his ‘prophecy’ (after Bihar election results) about the imminent electoral upheaval in West Bengal was all falling in place.
Addressing the party leaders and workers, the Prime Minister said that it was a matter of pride that the lotus (BJP’s election symbol) is blooming in all states surrounding Maa Ganga – from Gangotri to Ganga Sagar.
"When the Bihar election results came, I spoke here only that Ganga ji travels from Bihar to Bengal, and there it merges with Ganga Sagar. Today, the BJP-led NDA government is in power in all the states surrounding Maa Ganga. From Gangotri to Gangasagar, lotus is blooming all across – from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar to Bengal,” he said, inviting cheers and applause from the crowd.
The Prime Minister also recalled his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and reflected on how his inherent connection with Maa Ganga was unfolding in more ways than one.
“In 2013, when I went to Kashi to file nomination and campaign for the Lok Sabha 2014 election, I was asked the reason, and then I had said -Na mujhe kisi ne bulaya hai, na mujhe kisi ne bheja hai… maa ganga ne mujhe bulaya hai (Nobody has called me, nobody has sent me, Maa Ganga has called me),” he recounted.
PM Modi further remarked that he was experiencing the same feeling as the Maa Ganga is showing her blessings on us all and the party.
The Prime Minister also emphasised the party’s record victories in various Assembly elections in the past two years, stating that this was because of the BJP’s adherence to public service and good governance, and people are blessing it with a record mandate because they could see through our genuine commitment.
--IANS
mr/uk
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