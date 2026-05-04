‘Trinamool should be removed from power’: Humayun Kabir as BJP leads

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) As vote counting progresses in West Bengal, Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) president Humayun Kabir made a strong prediction, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would edge past the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Speaking on counting day, Kabir said, “I would like to say that BJP will get one seat more than TMC. I have always said that TMC who has been in power for three times, those who committed wrongdoings, those who have done corruption, that is why they should be removed from power...” His remarks come amid intense political competition and evolving trends across constituencies in the state.
Earlier in the morning, Kabir had struck a more measured tone, expressing satisfaction with the counting arrangements and the conduct of the process. He said, “Everything is completely fine at the polling stations. The Election Commission has also made good decisions regarding the counting process, which is a positive step...”
The statements come as counting trends begin to paint a clearer picture of the electoral contest in West Bengal, with both major parties closely monitoring developments. Political observers note that early leads often fluctuate as multiple rounds of counting continue through the day.
According to data available after the first few hours of counting, the BJP appears to be ahead in a significantly higher number of constituencies compared to the ruling TMC. Trends available till around 1:15 p.m. for 232 of the 293 seats indicate BJP candidates leading in 189 constituencies, while the TMC is ahead in 92 seats. The Left Front-All India Secular Front alliance and the AJUP are leading in two seats each.
Kabir himself is leading from the Rejinagar constituency in Murshidabad district. In another key contest, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leading against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur, while Adhikari is leading in Nandigram.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has urged political parties to maintain restraint and seek prior permission before holding victory processions, emphasising the need to prevent post-result violence.
--IANS
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