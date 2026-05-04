TVK dedicates Tamil Nadu victory to Karur victims, Vijay emerges as a political game changer

Chennai, May 4 (IANS) In a stunning political upset, actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay has led the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to emerge as the single largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, reshaping the State’s long-standing Dravidian political landscape.
The party dedicated its historic victory to the victims of the Karur stampede, in which 41 people lost their lives during the campaign.
“We dedicate this historic victory to the families of the 41 people we lost in Karur,” said TVK leader Aadhava Arjuna. He attributed the party’s sweeping success to strong emotional support, particularly from women voters.
“Women saw Vijay as their son, brother, and family. They trusted him as an emotional and reliable leader, and they saw our candidates as part of their own families,” he said.
Arjuna described the verdict as a “revolution” that has ended over five decades of dominance by the DMK and AIADMK. He also alleged that the DMK bore responsibility for the Karur tragedy and accused rivals of spreading misinformation that TVK would fail to make an electoral impact.
Sources indicated that TVK is taking precautions to prevent possible post-poll defections, with party legislators likely to be housed at a private resort near Chennai.
The move comes amid concerns over potential horse-trading in a fractured mandate scenario. The results have triggered significant political recalibration.
The Congress party has reportedly sent a detailed assessment to its leadership, including Mallikarjuna Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, suggesting the possibility of aligning with TVK in the evolving political situation.
Congratulating Vijay, Congress MP Karthi Chidambaram acknowledged the scale of the mandate and the shifting aspirations of the electorate.
Vijay’s success is being widely viewed as distinct from previous attempts by film stars to enter politics, including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Unlike them, Vijay built a grassroots-driven campaign centred on youth mobilisation, anti-incumbency sentiment, and a strong “change” narrative.
With a decisive mandate and growing support across demographics, TVK now stands at the cusp of forming the government, signalling a new chapter in Tamil Nadu politics.
--IANS
aal/uk
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