UDF mandate echoes loudly as Priyanka, Antony hail turning-point verdict

Thiruvananthapuram, May 4 (IANS) As the scale of the United Democratic Front's (UDF) victory became clear, senior Congress leaders framed the verdict as both an endorsement of public trust and a call to rebuild Kerala's governance framework.
Even as the final tally has not yet been declared by the Election Commission, the UDF has touched 102 seats, the Left stands at 35, and the BJP has won three seats, according to trends available so far.
Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who campaigned extensively across the state, thanked voters for what she described as “overwhelming support” and a reaffirmation of faith in the alliance.
“The trust you have placed in us will be our guiding force as we work towards building a better future,” she said in a statement, adding that the UDF would strive to honour its commitments “with honesty and humility” over the next five years.
Addressing her constituency, she highlighted Wayanad’s decisive backing of the alliance. The district comprises seven Assembly constituencies.
“You have renewed your belief in the UDF with a resounding mandate, seven out of seven seats. You now have eight representatives working together for the development of Wayanad,” she noted, promising coordinated efforts to meet public expectations.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also acknowledged the organisational strength behind the victory, congratulating UDF workers and leaders who worked day and night to take the message of a united and progressive Kerala to every household.
She expressed hope that the coming years would deepen their commitment to public service and strengthen their engagement with people across the state.
Echoing similar sentiments, veteran Congress leader and former Defence Minister A.K. Antony termed the outcome a decisive rejection of the CPI-M-led Left Front.
Thanking the people of Kerala, Antony said the verdict had prevented what he described as the risks of a third consecutive Left term in office.
“It is now time to rebuild the state, and the Congress will ensure that this is done in the right manner,” he said.
The coordinated messaging from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Antony reinforces the UDF's positioning of the mandate as both a political shift and a governance opportunity.
With expectations running high, the alliance now faces the task of translating electoral momentum into policy delivery, while maintaining the broad coalition of support that powered its return to prominence in Kerala.
--IANS
sg/pgh