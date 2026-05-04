UDF wave clean sweeps five out of 14 districts in Kerala

Kochi, May 5 (IANS) Kerala delivered a decisive and sweeping mandate in the Assembly elections, with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) storming to power and dismantling the entrenched strongholds of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) across the state.
In an outcome marked by scale and symbolism, the UDF registered a clean sweep in five districts -- Malappuram, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki, leaving the LDF without a single seat in these regions.
The LDF was further reduced to just one seat each in Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode, underlining the depth of the electoral setback.
Riding a powerful wave of anti-incumbency, the UDF not only reclaimed Assembly constituencies it had lost in 2021 but also made deep inroads into traditional Left bastions.
Ernakulam emerged as the standout, with the UDF winning all 14 seats in what is being described as a historic sweep.
In Malappuram, too, all 16 seats went to the UDF, with the Indian Union Muslim League candidates posting record margins.
The poll verdict was particularly harsh on the ruling Left establishment, with a string of senior Ministers and political heavyweights suffering defeats.
Among those who lost were Veena George, V.N. Vasavan, V. Sivankutty, R. Bindu and M.B. Rajesh.
Prominent leaders including Jose K. Mani, K.K. Shailaja, K.B. Ganesh Kumar and K.T. Jaleel also failed to secure re-election.
In Kozhikode, long considered a Left citadel, the UDF won 12 of 13 seats, with only Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas managing to retain Beypore for the LDF.
Similar trends played out across southern districts, with the UDF winning a majority in Kollam and Alappuzha, while the Left managed to hold on only to Konni in Pathanamthitta.
The LDF found limited consolation in Thrissur, Palakkad and Kannur.
Thrissur, which had delivered 13 seats to the Left in the previous election, saw its tally drop to nine.
In the capital district of Thiruvananthapuram, the BJP opened its account in Nemom and Kazhakkoottam.
The BJP increased their tally to three when they won from Chathanoor in Kollam district further denting the LDF's prospects.
The election also saw a mix of cultural and political figures in the fray.
Actor Ramesh Pisharody, contesting on a UDF ticket, won his seat.
With this emphatic verdict, the UDF returns to power after a decade, while the LDF faces one of its most significant electoral setbacks in recent history both in terms of scale and the loss of its once formidable geographical bastions.
--IANS
sg/khz
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