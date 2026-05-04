Vasundhara Raje calls BJP wins mandate for developed India

Referring to West Bengal, she described the result as the culmination of a long ideological journey rooted in the principles of leaders such as Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Durga Charan Banerjee and Debaprasad Ghosh, who upheld the spirit of ‘Nation First’. Highlighting the party’s growth, she noted that the journey from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh to the BJP reflects decades of perseverance.