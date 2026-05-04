Vasundhara Raje calls BJP wins mandate for developed India

Jaipur, May 4 (IANS) Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday described the BJP's victories in three Assemblies as a historic mandate, calling it a clear expression of the people’s resolve towards building a developed India.
She said: “The mandate delivered today is decisive and unmistakable. The victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry reflects a clear choice made by the people, one that places trust, stability and governance above uncertainty and rhetoric.”
“This outcome is not incidental; it is the result of sustained organisational effort, grassroots connect and the consistent faith of citizens,” Vasundhara Raje said.
Referring to West Bengal, she described the result as the culmination of a long ideological journey rooted in the principles of leaders such as Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Durga Charan Banerjee and Debaprasad Ghosh, who upheld the spirit of ‘Nation First’. Highlighting the party’s growth, she noted that the journey from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh to the BJP reflects decades of perseverance.
“This victory is the result of the hard work of every karyakarta and the trust of every voter who has contributed to this historic moment,” she said.
At the national level, Raje credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that his governance model has transformed political expectations in the country.
“The mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ is no longer just a slogan, it has become the foundation of governance,” she said, adding that India’s youth now seeks results, not promises.
She extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and party workers across the three regions.
Calling the verdict a reflection of people’s aspirations, Raje said it signals continued public support for the vision of a developed and self-reliant India and raised the slogan “Jai Bharat, Jai BJP”.
--IANS
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