'Victory of nationalism in Assam': BJP leaders confident of big win as counting continues

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain highlighted both governance and organisational strength as key factors behind the party’s performance. He said, “Two years ago, we had a strategy that the government’s work for the people and our organisation’s work together reached the people. Now, the Bharatiya Janata Party, especially the youth, has blessed us all to win this time. Especially in Sivasagar, all three of us are going to win. There are two factors: one is the government’s work for the people, and the second is our organisation’s strong position...”