'Victory of nationalism in Assam': BJP leaders confident of big win as counting continues

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) As vote counting progresses for the Assam Assembly elections, BJP leaders have expressed strong confidence in the party’s performance, citing early trends that indicate a significant lead for the ruling alliance.
BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarmah described the outcome as a reflection of ideological support for the party’s politics. He said, “This is a victory of nationalism. The nationalist politics that the BJP follows has won in Assam. We are confident that we will cross the three-digit mark...”
Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain highlighted both governance and organisational strength as key factors behind the party’s performance. He said, “Two years ago, we had a strategy that the government’s work for the people and our organisation’s work together reached the people. Now, the Bharatiya Janata Party, especially the youth, has blessed us all to win this time. Especially in Sivasagar, all three of us are going to win. There are two factors: one is the government’s work for the people, and the second is our organisation’s strong position...”
The remarks come as counting continues across the state under tight security arrangements, with clearer trends expected as more rounds are completed.
In a key development, Congress candidate and state president Gaurav Gogoi was trailing behind BJP rival Hitendra Nath Goswami in the Jorhat Assembly constituency after the fifth round of counting. According to official figures, the BJP candidate had secured 23,339 votes compared to 15,326 votes for the Congress nominee, establishing a lead of 8,013 votes.
The early trends are being seen as a setback for the Congress in a crucial seat, with party leaders closely watching subsequent rounds for any possible recovery.
Overall, the BJP-led NDA appeared to be in a strong position, leading in 98 Assembly seats, while the Congress-led opposition alliance was ahead in 25 constituencies during the early counting rounds.
Polling for the elections was held on April 9, recording a high voter turnout of 85.96 per cent from an electorate exceeding 2.5 crore. A total of 722 candidates, including 59 women, are contesting in the elections.
As counting progresses, the political landscape in Assam is becoming clearer, with the BJP camp projecting confidence of securing another term in power.
--IANS
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