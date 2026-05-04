Vijay's TVK surges across TN as Stalin trails in Kolathur; early trends show major upsets

In the Kolathur constituency, after the sixth round of counting, TVK candidate V.S. Babu has taken the lead with 24,993 votes, while Stalin is in second place with 20,982 votes. The AIADMK candidate trails far behind with 5,982 votes, followed by Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) with 1,801 votes, indicating a significant shift in what has long been considered a DMK stronghold.