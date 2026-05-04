West Bengal voters trust PM Modi's welfare policies: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) surge in the Assembly elections, particularly in West Bengal and Assam, calling the results an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare-driven policies.
She congratulated Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Nitin Nabin, describing the election results announced as a 'historic mandate'.
Chief Minister Gupta said the Centre's development agenda would now benefit West Bengal as well, adding that the state is poised to move forward on a rapid growth trajectory, much like Delhi.
The Chief Minister celebrated the victory at the Delhi Secretariat with her Cabinet members, where the occasion was marked by a light-hearted exchange of traditional Bengali snacks such as 'jhalmuri' and 'rasgulla'.
She expressed confidence that people across the country would continue to back development, stability and good governance in the years ahead.
Calling the poll verdict more than just a political win, the Delhi Chief Minister said it reflects a broader shift in public sentiment.
According to Chief Minister Gupta, voters have moved beyond "empty slogans, divisive narratives and hollow claims of secularism", choosing instead to prioritise tangible development, transparency and results-oriented governance.
She noted that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' has translated into visible impact across states and communities.
Highlighting key central schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, Chief Minister Gupta said these initiatives have brought meaningful changes to people's lives.
She pointed out that efforts to empower the poor, farmers, women and youth have accelerated the country's development journey, while India's growing stature on the global stage reflects strong and decisive leadership.
She also underlined that the BJP's focus extends beyond electoral success to ensuring balanced and inclusive development across states.
She said the significant improvements in infrastructure, connectivity and employment opportunities, from the Northeast to eastern India, are reflected in the election results.
Referring to West Bengal, the Chief Minister alleged that several Central schemes had not been fully implemented by the state government.
With the new mandate, she said, citizens would now be able to benefit directly from these policies, leading to a tangible improvement in their quality of life.
--IANS
rch/khz
Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and WhatsApp
Download our app on Play Store