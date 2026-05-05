Bengal Governor gets new secretary, a day after change of power

Earlier, when C.V. Anand Bose was the Governor of West Bengal, IAS Nandini Chakraborty was his Secretary. However, within a few days of that appointment, Nandini was removed from that post. It is known that after moving to Lok Bhavan, she was labelled as a 'man of the ruling party' of the time. According to Lok Bhavan sources, it was because of that label that Nandini was removed from the post of Secretary to the Governor. Later, however, Nandini was made the Home Secretary of the state and finally the Chief Secretary.