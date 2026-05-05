BJP’s Tamil Nadu push falters, bags one seat amid TVK surge

Chennai, May 5 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party’s attempt to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu has suffered a major setback, with the party managing to win just one seat despite contesting 27 constituencies as part of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The BJP realigned with the AIADMK in April 2025 and entered the 2026 Assembly elections with a higher seat share compared to 2021. Backed by its improved performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the deployment of senior leaders across key constituencies, the party had hoped to convert its organisational push into electoral gains. However, the strategy failed to deliver on the ground, with Bhojarajan’s victory from Udhagamandalam emerging as the lone success.
The outcome was marked by the defeat of several prominent leaders, including Nainar Nagenthran, L. Murugan, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Vanathi Srinivasan. Their losses have intensified internal review within the party and raised questions over leadership strategy and campaign execution.
The party’s allies also failed to make any electoral impact. The Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), led by G.K. Vasan, lost all five seats it contested under the alliance arrangement. Other smaller allies, too, were unable to convert their presence into victories, reflecting a broader failure of the coalition’s vote transfer mechanism.
A significant factor in the BJP’s underperformance was the emergence of actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which disrupted traditional voting patterns.
The party’s strong appeal among urban voters and the youth appears to have eroded the BJP’s support base in several constituencies. The verdict has also placed the state leadership under scrutiny, with the performances of key figures being closely examined.
The defeats of senior leaders have triggered discussions on possible organisational changes, including a reshuffle in both the state unit and the party’s representation at the Centre.
Within party circles, concerns have also been raised about the impact of the renewed alliance with the AIADMK, with indications that it may have weakened the BJP’s independent growth trajectory in the state.
The perceived disconnect with younger voters has further added to the introspection.
Facing a significant electoral setback, the BJP is now preparing for a structural reset in Tamil Nadu. The scale of the defeat is expected to influence its strategy ahead of the 2027 local body elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, as the party seeks to rebuild its base in a politically evolving landscape.
--IANS
aal/dpb
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