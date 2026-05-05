BJP’s Tamil Nadu push falters, bags one seat amid TVK surge

The BJP realigned with the AIADMK in April 2025 and entered the 2026 Assembly elections with a higher seat share compared to 2021. Backed by its improved performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the deployment of senior leaders across key constituencies, the party had hoped to convert its organisational push into electoral gains. However, the strategy failed to deliver on the ground, with Bhojarajan’s victory from Udhagamandalam emerging as the lone success.