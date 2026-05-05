Five BJP leaders with Rajasthan roots victorious in Bengal elections

The other leaders from Rajasthan who won include Bharat Kumar Jhanwar, who secured victory from Beldanga with a margin of 13,208 votes; Ajay Kumar Poddar winning Kulti seat with a margin of 26,498 votes; Rajesh Kumar, who registered victory from Jagatdal by 20,909 votes, and Ashok Kirtania, who emerged as the biggest winner among them, securing Bongaon North by 40,670 votes.