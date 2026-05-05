From Bengal to TN, national consequences of new election pattern: Shiv Sena in 'Saamana'

The editorial said that in a democracy, if elections are fair, defeat should be accepted with grace as the will of the people. However, the current results cannot be viewed as the people's mandate; rather, they are verdicts delivered by the BJP with the cooperation of the Election Commission. This was blatantly visible in West Bengal, just as it was previously seen in Maharashtra and Haryana. This represents the degradation of Indian democracy and raises questions about the fairness of the electoral process.