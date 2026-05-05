Huge illicit liquor stock seized in East Delhi; one held

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) In a major action against the illegal liquor trade, one person was apprehended and a large quantity of illicit alcohol was seized during a raid in the Kalyanpuri area of Delhi by the Special Staff of East District Police, officials said on Tuesday.
According to police, the accused has been identified as Rahul, aged 19 years, a resident of Kalyanpuri, who was allegedly operating as a caretaker of premises used for storing and distributing illegal liquor.
The operation was carried out following specific intelligence inputs and sustained surveillance. A team comprising SI Vinod, SI Gaurav, ASI Gurvinder, HC Vineet, and Ct. Naresh was formed under the supervision of Insp. Jitendra Malik, IC/Special Staff/East District, and ACP (Ops) Pawan Kumar.
On May 3, during night patrolling in the Kalyanpuri area, police received information about illegal liquor being sold in Block 11. Acting swiftly, the team laid a trap and observed the accused allegedly selling liquor outside his residence. When he noticed police personnel, he attempted to flee but was immediately overpowered and apprehended on the spot.
A subsequent search of the premises led to a significant recovery of illicit alcohol. Police said that 275 quarters, 24 half bottles of illicit liquor, 84 beer bottles and nine beer cans were seized from the location. The seized stock was marked 'For Sale in Haryana Only', indicating illegal transportation and distribution within Delhi.
Officials further confirmed that the total recovery amounted to approximately 16 cartons of illicit liquor and beer, estimated at around 120 litres. The recovered consignment suggests involvement in an organised supply chain, which is now under investigation.
A case has been registered under FIR No. 157/26 under Section 33 of the Delhi Excise Act at Police Station Kalyanpuri. “Further investigation is underway to identify the source, supply network, and other persons involved in this organised illegal trade,” police said.
The accused Rahul, 19, is being questioned to ascertain his role and possible links with larger liquor smuggling networks operating across state borders.
Police officials have stated that such enforcement drives will continue in order to curb the illegal liquor trade and prevent its distribution in residential areas, which often pose serious law-and-order and public health concerns.
The operation highlights ongoing efforts by East District Police to strengthen surveillance and crack down on illicit liquor networks operating in the capital.
--IANS
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