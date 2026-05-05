‘Humbly accept people's mandate’: Trinamool’s Saayoni Ghosh on BJP's Bengal win

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Trinamool MP, Saayoni Ghosh, on Tuesday responded to the party’s defeat in West Bengal, saying, “I humbly accept the mandate of the people of Bengal in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” as the BJP secured a decisive victory in the state election.
Taking to social media platform X, she wrote: “I humbly accept the mandate of the people of Bengal in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I thank the Maa Maati Manush of Bengal who stood beside us through thick and thin.”
“While being committed to serving the people of Jadavpur Lok Sabha as an elected representative, with a mind without fear and with a head held high, I remain committed to my leader @mamataofficial and stand shoulder to shoulder with her to protect democracy and the united fabric of this great nation…”
In a strongly worded message, she added, “We as a party have fought all odds tooth and nail, from central agencies harassing us to Silent Invisible Rigging, from financial blockade from the Centre to media trials, arrests, false cases, so on and so forth.”
“The fight here onwards only gets more intense and fierce. All India Trinamool Congress will continue to fight the good fight to ensure the rights of the Maa Maati Manush of Bengal and the country.”
Her remarks come as the BJP is set to form the next government in West Bengal with a decisive two-thirds majority, ending the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule in the state.
In the 294-member Assembly, the majority mark stands at 196. Results were declared for 293 constituencies on Monday, with repolling scheduled in the Falta seat of South 24 Parganas district on May 21, as announced by the Election Commission of India, with counting for that seat due on May 24.
Of the declared results, the BJP secured 206 seats, comfortably ahead of the Trinamool Congress, which managed 81. The Congress won two seats, the CPI(M) one, while the AISF and the Aam Janata Unnayan Party secured one and two seats respectively.
In terms of vote share, the BJP polled 46 per cent, followed by the Trinamool Congress at 41 per cent. The Left Front secured 4 per cent, the Congress 3 per cent, and others, including AISF and AJUP, accounted for 6 per cent.
Notably, the Trinamool Congress failed to win a single seat in ten districts, including Cooch Behar, East Midnapore, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, and also lost all tribal- and Matua-dominated constituencies.
--IANS
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