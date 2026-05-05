K'taka man stabs mother-in-law after she refused video call to see infant

According to police, the accused Aravind Gavali’s wife had delivered a baby two months ago and was staying at her parental home. Aravind had allegedly been subjecting her to mental harassment and frequently insisted on video calls to see the infant. On the day of the incident, his mother-in-law, 45-year-old Mahadevi (45) reportedly advised him to limit calls, stating that it was not possible to remain on the phone throughout the day.