Lok Sabha Committee review meet begins in Jaipur

The meeting aims to review and strengthen the committee system of legislative bodies across the country. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani said on Monday that the high-level committee aims to enhance the effectiveness and functioning of legislative committees. The committee comprises Speakers of the Legislative Assemblies of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and West Bengal. The first meeting was held in Bhopal.