Lotus blossomed across country, from West Bengal to South: UP Dy CM Pathak

"The way West Bengal was changing its demography and borders had raised concerns. However, the state has also contributed immensely to spreading India's culture globally. Today, under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the lotus has blossomed across the country, from West Bengal to the South. I congratulate the people of the states where elections were held. On one side there was fear, and on the other, there was belief in PM Modi's leadership," Pathak said.