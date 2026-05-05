Mumbai Crime Branch seeks custody of Dawood Ibrahim's aide Salim Dola from NCB

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) The Mumbai Crime Branch has filed an application in a special NDPS court seeking custody of Salim Dola, a close associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, officials said on Tuesday.
Dola is currently in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) until May 8, where he is being interrogated in connection with drug-related cases.
The Mumbai Crime Branch will be able to take him into custody only after the court grants approval and his present remand with the NCB concludes.
By filing this application, the Crime Branch has requested the court to issue a production warrant, thereby enabling them to take Dola into their custody once his remand with the NCB expires.
As per legal protocol, the Crime Branch is required to first demonstrate to the court why the accused's custody is deemed necessary. If the court determines that interrogation regarding other cases is warranted, it issues a production warrant, following which the concerned agency may take the accused into its custody.
The Crime Branch intends to seek consecutive custody of Dola for various cases, including in chronological order the Sangli drugs case, the Mysuru drugs case, and the Telangana drugs case, among several others.
According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, Salim Dola has been a pivotal figure within several major drug trafficking networks.
Investigations have revealed his suspected involvement in the drug manufacturing cases uncovered in Sangli, Mysuru, and Telangana. Furthermore, his name also surfaced in connection with the seizure of 4 kilograms of MD drugs in 2024.
The Crime Branch believes that the interrogation of Dola could lead to the dismantling of a major drug syndicate.
The final decision regarding this matter now rests with the NDPS court.
Dola, 59, a resident of Mumbai, was the subject of an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued at India’s request in March 2024. He was wanted for prosecution in multiple narcotics trafficking cases and had been absconding from Indian law enforcement agencies for several years.
Dola's two-decade-long criminal record includes direct involvement in high-value seizures of heroin, charas, mephedrone, Mandrax, and methamphetamine in Maharashtra and Gujarat.
Investigations consistently identified Dola as a bulk supplier to downstream drug distribution networks in India. He was also wanted by the Gujarat ATS and the Mumbai Police.
Earlier, his son, Taher Salim Dola, along with other associates, was arrested by Mumbai Police after extradition from the UAE in 2025.
--IANS
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