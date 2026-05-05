PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Manohar Lal Khattar, praises his work in key governance sectors

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, praising his role in key governance sectors.
Posting on X, PM Modi said, “Birthday greetings to Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar Ji. He is at the forefront of numerous initiatives relating to enhancing urban infrastructure and the power sector, both of which are important for our growth trajectory. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.”
Following the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his wishes.
He wrote, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to Union Cabinet Minister Shri @mlkhattar ji. Under the leadership of Modi ji, you are doing commendable work in the direction of strengthening the housing, urban development, and energy sectors. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life.”
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also posted, “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar ji. The dedication and complete devotion with which he is working to develop urban facilities in India and further strengthen the country’s energy sector is commendable. May God grant him excellent health and long life.”
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari added, “To my colleague in the Union Cabinet, Shri @mlkhattar ji, heartfelt birthday wishes. I pray to God for your excellent health, long life, and a blissful existence.”
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also joined in, wishing, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honorable Union Minister Shri @mlkhattar ji. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life.”
Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs of India, has had a long political and organisational career. He was born on this day in 1954 in Nindana village of Rohtak district in Haryana. He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1977 and served there for 17 years before associating with the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1994.
He rose through the party ranks and, after winning from the Karnal Assembly constituency in 2014, became the first BJP Chief Minister of Haryana, marking a significant milestone in the party’s expansion in the state. Over the years, he has been associated with organisational work as well as governance roles, particularly in urban development and infrastructure-related sectors.
--IANS
rs/dpb
Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and WhatsApp
Download our app on Play Store