Trinamool's good fight on uneven pitch; will of people supreme: Mahua Moitra

Kolkata, May 5 (IANS) A day after Trinamool Congress's defeat in West Bengal Assembly elections, Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday said that the party fought a "good fight" on an "uneven pitch" and it respects the public's decision to choose the BJP.
Her remarks come as the BJP is set to form the next government in West Bengal with a decisive two-thirds majority, ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state.
In a post on X, Moitra said, "The will of the people is supreme. If Bengal wanted BJP then Bengal has got BJP. We respect that. We fought the good fight against unimaginable odds on an uneven pitch and for that I am proud of my leader & my party."
"We will continue to stand & fight for a secular country where the constitution, not brute majoritarianism, is the last word. Jai Hind," she added.
In the 294-member Assembly, the majority mark stands at 196. Results were declared for 293 constituencies on Monday, with repolling scheduled in the Falta seat of South 24 Parganas district on May 21, as announced by the Election Commission of India, with counting for that seat due on May 24.
Of the declared results, the BJP secured 206 seats, comfortably ahead of the Trinamool Congress, which managed 81. Trinamool chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her Bhabanipur seat to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari by over 15,000 votes.
The Congress won two seats, the CPI(M) one, while the AISF and the Aam Janata Unnayan Party secured one and two seats respectively.
In terms of vote share, the BJP polled 46 per cent, followed by the Trinamool Congress at 41 per cent. The Left Front secured 4 per cent, the Congress 3 per cent, and others, including AISF and AJUP, accounted for 6 per cent.
Notably, the Trinamool Congress failed to win a single seat in ten districts, including Cooch Behar, East Midnapore, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, and also lost all tribal- and Matua-dominated constituencies.
--IANS
sd/
Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and WhatsApp
Download our app on Play Store