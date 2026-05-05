Trinamool's in charge of Hindi-speaking cell Vivek Gupta resigns from party posts

After this, Gupta also gave a message to the people of Jorsanko in a second post. He wrote, "The people of Jorasanko have clearly expressed their views. I have given Vijay Ojha the opportunity to serve Jorasanko for the next 5 years. I hope he will serve the people and improve their lives. I served the people of Jorasanko to the best of my ability from 2021-2026. Today, I have completed my term as the MLA of Jorasanko."