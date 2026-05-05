TVK leaders hail 'people's mandate' after TN win, vow to deliver on promises

Drawing a historical parallel, he added, "In 1977, M. G. Ramachandran formed the government; now, for the second time in history, Vijay has led a revolution. He will certainly do good for the people, and all the promises made by Thalapathy will be fulfilled. Thalapathy's approach will be one of cooperation with the Central Government; even yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to TVK. The people's support for TVK will only continue to grow; it will never diminish."