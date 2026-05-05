TVK leaders hail 'people's mandate' after TN win, vow to deliver on promises

Chennai, May 5 (IANS) A day after registering a stunning electoral performance, leaders of actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) said the party remains committed to fulfilling its promises and thanked voters for placing their trust in them in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Winning candidates gathered at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai, for a key meeting to chart the future course. The venue witnessed heavy police deployment and barricading in view of the arrival of newly elected representatives.
TVK's winning candidate from Anna Nagar, V.K. Ramkumar, described the outcome as a landmark moment for the state. "This is a massive victory for Tamil Nadu. We dedicate this win to the people who have placed their trust in us. We will carry forward all the promises made by our leader," he told IANS.
"This mandate proves that people have the ultimate power in the elections. We hope to deliver the best for the people," he added.
Abishek R., who won from Polur, said the immediate focus was on internal discussions. "We have gathered here for a meeting and will discuss ways to move forward," he told IANS.
R.V. Ranjith Kumar, TVK's winning candidate for the Kancheepuram Assembly constituency, took a swipe at previous governments, alleging widespread corruption.
"Tamil Nadu has only seen corrupt governance. Even in the last five years, they have borrowed 5 lakh crore rupees, leaving the people of Tamil Nadu burdened by debt. A situation exists where only their relatives and kith and kin prosper through such corruption. Because the President of TVK declared he would eradicate corruption, the people of Tamil Nadu have granted him this victory," he said.
Drawing a historical parallel, he added, "In 1977, M. G. Ramachandran formed the government; now, for the second time in history, Vijay has led a revolution. He will certainly do good for the people, and all the promises made by Thalapathy will be fulfilled. Thalapathy's approach will be one of cooperation with the Central Government; even yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to TVK. The people's support for TVK will only continue to grow; it will never diminish."
The winner from Coimbatore (North), TVK's V. Sampath Kumar, thanked voters for backing the party's message.
"We express our gratitude to the voters -- those who cast their ballots with the conviction that 'money is not important to us; doing good for the people is what matters' -- thereby defeating those who were intent on winning the election by spending thousands of crores of rupees," he said.
Ending nearly six decades of Dravidian dominance in Tamil Nadu politics, TVK has emerged as the surprise winner in the 2026 Assembly elections.
Contesting its maiden election, the party has not only made a dramatic entry but has also secured recognition as a major political force in the state. However, despite its impressive performance, TVK has fallen short of the simple majority mark required to form the government on its own.
In the 234-member Assembly, a party needs at least 118 seats for a clear majority. TVK is currently leading in 108 constituencies, leaving it 10 seats short of the halfway mark.
--IANS
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