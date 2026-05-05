Two chain snatchers arrested in Delhi; stolen motorcycle recovered

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) The East District Police have arrested two alleged snatchers and recovered a gold-like chain along with a stolen motorcycle following a swift response to a PCR call in the Madhu Vihar area, officials said on Tuesday.
According to the police, the accused were apprehended by a team from Police Station Madhu Vihar immediately after committing a chain-snatching incident near the BSES Office, opposite Singla Sweets. The timely action and coordinated efforts of the police team led to the arrest of both suspects on the spot.
The arrests come as part of the ongoing drive by the East District Police to curb rising incidents of street crime, particularly theft and snatching. In view of the increasing cases, a dedicated team had been constituted under the leadership of the Station House Officer (SHO) of Madhu Vihar and under the close supervision of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Madhu Vihar. The team included Sub-Inspector P. Buno, Head Constable Sachin Tyagi, Head Constable Arun, and Constable Awneesh.
On May 3, a PCR call was received reporting a chain-snatching incident in the Madhu Vihar area. Acting promptly, Sub-Inspector P. Buno, along with Constable Awneesh, rushed to the spot. At the same time, Head Constables Sachin Tyagi and Arun, who were on routine patrolling duty, spotted two suspects fleeing the scene on a motorcycle immediately after the crime.
Sensing suspicious activity, the patrolling officers began chasing the suspects. The police team acted swiftly and managed to intercept and overpower both individuals after a brief pursuit. During a cursory search, the snatched gold-like chain was recovered from their possession.
Further investigation revealed that the motorcycle used in the crime, bearing a Delhi registration number, had been reported stolen. The vehicle was found to be linked to an e-FIR registered at Police Station Mandawali under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The accused were identified as Shivam alias Bachkana (23) and Kunal (23), both residents of West Vinod Nagar in East Delhi. A case (FIR No. 138/2026 dated May 3, 2026) was registered at Police Station Madhu Vihar under appropriate sections of the BNS.
During sustained interrogation, both accused allegedly confessed to their involvement in at least four cases of chain snatching in the areas of Madhu Vihar and Pandav Nagar after being released from jail. Police said that both individuals are habitual offenders with a history of criminal activities.
Shivam alias Bachkana is reportedly involved in five previous cases, including theft, snatching, robbery, and offences under the Arms Act, registered at Madhu Vihar and Pandav Nagar police stations. Kunal has an even longer criminal record, with involvement in eight cases of theft and snatching registered across several police stations, including Madhu Vihar, Anand Vihar, Mandawali, Preet Vihar, Krishna Nagar, and Laxmi Nagar.
Both accused are school dropouts and are reported to be drug addicts, police added.
The recovered items include the snatched gold-like chain and the stolen motorcycle used in the commission of the crime. Further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement in other criminal cases and to identify any possible associates.
--IANS
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