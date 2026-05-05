Two chain snatchers arrested in Delhi; stolen motorcycle recovered

The arrests come as part of the ongoing drive by the East District Police to curb rising incidents of street crime, particularly theft and snatching. In view of the increasing cases, a dedicated team had been constituted under the leadership of the Station House Officer (SHO) of Madhu Vihar and under the close supervision of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Madhu Vihar. The team included Sub-Inspector P. Buno, Head Constable Sachin Tyagi, Head Constable Arun, and Constable Awneesh.