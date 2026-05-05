Wanted in multiple NDPS cases, woman drug peddler arrested in J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar, May 5 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district said on Tuesday that they have arrested the most wanted female drug peddler and recovered contraband from her possession.
A police statement said that in its sustained and uncompromising crackdown against drug trafficking, Anantnag Police achieved another significant success by apprehending a notorious female drug peddler involved in multiple narcotics cases.
A police party of Police Post Dialgam had established a routine naka checking point at Laalan Bypass. During checking, one female was noticed approaching from Bondialgam towards Laalan.
On observing the police party, she attempted to flee the spot, arousing suspicion. However, the alert police team acted swiftly and successfully apprehended her on the spot.
During her personal search, a contraband substance, apparently heroin-like in nature, was recovered from her possession. Upon sustained questioning, she identified herself as Shugafta Akhter, daughter of Mohd Hussain Dar, a resident of Dangerpora, Anantnag.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 130/2026 under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the concerned police station, and an investigation has been taken up.
"Anantnag Police nabs notorious lady drug peddler at Laalan Bypass, Dialgam. Shugafta Akhter of Dangerpora held with heroin-like contraband. Already wanted in multiple NDPS cases," said police on its X handle.
It is pertinent to mention that the arrested woman is a notorious and most-wanted drug peddler, already involved in multiple NDPS cases, and her arrest is being viewed as a major success in the ongoing drive against the drug menace in the district.
In the continuing anti-drug campaign, the police have been aggressively carrying out operations against drug smugglers and drug peddlers.
Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, while launching the 100-day-long Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan recently, had said that punitive action against drug smugglers will include cancellation of Aadhaar card, passport, driving licence and attachment of property created through the proceeds of drug smuggling.
Those involved in the hawala money racket are also on the scanner of the security forces, as it is believed that funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
--IANS
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