Weather takes turn in Delhi-NCR: Rain likely today; air quality improves

Noida, May 5 (IANS) The weather in the Delhi-NCR has taken a noticeable turn once again. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a strong likelihood of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning on Tuesday across Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad.
Gusty winds have also been forecast, adding to the changing weather conditions. Rainfall recorded over the past 24 hours has led to a significant drop in temperatures, bringing much-needed relief to residents from the intense summer heat.
As per IMD, on Tuesday morning, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 19 degrees Celsius. The day is likely to be dominated by conditions described as “thunderstorms with rain.”
For May 6, temperatures are expected to rise slightly, with the maximum likely to reach 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 21 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies are expected, along with the possibility of lightning.
Looking ahead, temperatures are projected to hover around 37/24 degrees Celsius on May 7 and may rise further to 38/23 degrees Celsius on May 8.
By May 9 and 10, the maximum temperature could climb up to 39 degrees Celsius, although the skies are expected to remain mostly clear during this period. At present, no specific weather warnings have been issued for these days.
Meanwhile, the recent spell of rainfall has led to a marked improvement in air quality across the Delhi-NCR.
In several parts of Delhi, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has moved into the “Good” and “Satisfactory” categories. AQI levels were recorded at 51 in Alipur, 60 in Ashok Vihar, 63 in Aya Nagar, and 68 in Bawana. However, areas such as Anand Vihar (111) and Chandni Chowk (106) remained in the “Moderate” category.
In Noida, AQI was recorded at 100 in Sector-125, while it stood at 64 in both Sector-62 and Sector-1, and 65 in Sector-116.
Ghaziabad also reported improved air quality, with AQI levels at 96 in Govindpuram, 66 in Indirapuram, 46 in Sanjay Nagar, and 60 in Vasundhara.
Continuous rainfall and strong winds have significantly cleansed the air. Experts believe that if such conditions persist, pollution levels are likely to remain under control in the coming days.
--IANS
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