Weather takes turn in Delhi-NCR: Rain likely today; air quality improves

In several parts of Delhi, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has moved into the “Good” and “Satisfactory” categories. AQI levels were recorded at 51 in Alipur, 60 in Ashok Vihar, 63 in Aya Nagar, and 68 in Bawana. However, areas such as Anand Vihar (111) and Chandni Chowk (106) remained in the “Moderate” category.