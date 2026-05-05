Will discuss Punjab's burning issues: CM Mann on meeting Prez Murmu today

During the proceedings, 88 AAP MLAs were present in the House, while two party MLAs were abroad and two were in jail. In addition, two MLAs were hospitalised. The confidence motion secured unanimous support in the House, underlining the strength and unity of the AAP government. Moving the confidence motion and addressing the Assembly, the Chief Minister had said that attempts were being made to destabilise the government through misinformation, but the people of Punjab continue to stand firmly with it.