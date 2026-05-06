‘Why File This PIL?’: Supreme Court Questions Lawyers’ Body Part in Sabarimala Case

On the eleventh day of arguments before the nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court in the Sabarimala reference case, the India Young Lawyers Association (IYLA) faced sharp questioning. On Tuesday 5th May, 2026, the apex court highlighted concerns over the association's standing, objectives, and the basis of its original petition.

In 2006, the India Young Lawyers Association filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Supreme Court, citing that the Sabarimala Temple banning women of menstruating age from entering the temple is a violation of their fundamental rights.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices BV Nagarathna, MM Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B. Varale, R. Mahadevan, and Joymalya Bagchi, raised several pointed observations regarding the IYLA’s role in the proceedings. The court questioned the IYLA’s counsel, who was representing the group whose president is Naushad Ali, in a manner that reflected scepticism about the petition’s seriousness and utility before the court.

In the hearing, the apex court questioned both the intent behind the PIL and and the manner in which it was filed by the association. The PIL which sought women’s entry into the Sabarimala Temple

PIL founded on newspaper reports

A key revelation during the hearing came when the IYLA’s counsel, Advocate Ravi Prakash Gupta, disclosed that the original PIL that challenged the centuries-old tradition of barring women of menstruating age entry into the Sabarimala temple, was based on four newspaper stories published in June 2006. These included reports titled ‘The Sex Slump Felt Sabarimala’ and ‘Touching Feet and Attracting Touches.’ The counsel submitted that PIL was triggered by news reports suggesting that the temple was considered defiled after the entry of a woman.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, observed that a PIL based solely on newspaper reports should not have been entertained. The court remarked that such material should have been dismissed at the threshold of the court.

The bench further questioned why the PIL was filed at all and whether it had led to any meaningful outcome. It inquired how a juristic entity like the association could claim a right to worship. Judges repeatedly asked whether the organisation consisted of genuine believers and whether it had any direct stake in the religious practices it sought to challenge.

Justice Nagarathna also questioned why the organisation chose to pursue this issue instead of other welfare causes. She suggested that efforts could have been directed toward supporting legal professionals or disadvantaged communities.