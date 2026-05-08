Rajasthan: Second woman dies after C-section complications at Kota government hospital

Jaipur, May 7 (IANS) A second woman has died within 48 hours following complications after Caesarean deliveries at Kota's New Medical Hospital, intensifying outrage among families and Opposition workers, hospital officials said on Thursday.
The deceased woman, identified as Jyoti (20), died on Thursday morning after being placed on ventilator support when her condition turned critical.
Following her death, family members refused to accept the body and staged a protest outside the Super Specialty Block (SSB) of the hospital, demanding strict action against those responsible.
Congress workers also joined the agitation, setting up tents outside the medical college campus and announcing that the protest would continue until accountability is fixed.
The case pertains to six women who reportedly developed kidney-related complications after undergoing Caesarean sections in the gynaecology ward of the government hospital.
Earlier, Payal (28) had died on May 5.
The remaining patients continue to remain under medical supervision, with preparations underway to shift some of them to Jaipur for advanced treatment.
Kota collector Piyush Samaria visited the hospital on Thursday morning and said that a technical investigation team has been constituted to probe the matter.
"We are conducting a detailed analysis to determine whether the medicines and treatment administered were clinically appropriate. Only after the investigation will the exact cause become clear," he said.
A four-member medical team from Jaipur also reached Kota following instructions from Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar. The team includes specialists from anaesthesia, medicine, gynaecology, and nephrology departments.
Payal's family alleged gross negligence on the part of the hospital administration. Her newborn child is now being cared for by the grandmother as mourning continues at the family's home.
Medical College Principal Nilesh Jain said that while the exact cause behind the deterioration of the women's health is yet to be determined, the remaining patients are currently stable, though still not fully out of danger.
The condition of other women -- Dhanni, Sushila, and Ragini reportedly remains serious, and doctors have advised shifting them to Jaipur. However, their families are yet to consent to the transfer.
Meanwhile, one patient, Chandrakala, showed signs of improvement.
Speaking briefly, she said that she remembered nothing after the surgery but began experiencing severe health complications later and continues to suffer from abdominal pain.
Rajasthan Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar also visited the hospital along with senior health officials and said the immediate priority was ensuring the recovery of the women currently undergoing treatment.
"A thorough investigation is being conducted. Responsibility will be fixed and action taken based on the findings," he said.
According to hospital sources, all six women underwent Caesarean operations on May 4 at different times.
Payal's condition reportedly deteriorated first, leading to her death on May 5.
The health of the other women subsequently worsened, and they were shifted to the hospital's SSB ward for critical care.
--IANS
arc/khz
Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and WhatsApp
Download our app on Play Store