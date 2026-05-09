Sikkim: Probe panel formed in death of woman and her unborn twins at STNM Hospital

Gangtok, May 8 (IANS) The Sikkim government has constituted a five-member enquiry committee to investigate the death of a woman and her unborn twins following treatment and referral from STNM Hospital, officials said on Friday.
The deceased woman, Sweta Karki from Gyalshing district, died after being referred from the hospital for advanced medical care.
Her husband, Swarup Chettri, has alleged medical negligence and lapses in treatment at the hospital, claiming that both his wife and their unborn twins died due to improper medical management.
The incident has sparked public concern in the state, prompting the government to order a formal enquiry into the matter.
According to officials, the committee has been tasked with examining the complete sequence of events, from the patient’s hospital admission to her referral to another medical facility.
The panel will review the treatment and clinical management provided to the patient and determine whether the attending medical staff followed established obstetric and gynaecological protocols.
Officials said the enquiry will also assess the circumstances that led to the death of the unborn twins and the subsequent death of Sweta Karki after referral.
The committee has been further directed to identify any procedural deficiencies, lapses in patient care or negligence, if any, during the course of treatment.
The state government has instructed the panel to submit its findings and recommendations to the competent authority within one week.
The enquiry committee comprises senior officials and medical experts, including Dr Pema Seden Lepcha, Principal Director of Health Services, and Dr Suresh Madan Rasaily, Additional Medical Superintendent of STNM Hospital.
Other members include Dr Anup Pradhan, Head of the Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics at Central Referral Hospital; Deputy Secretary of STNM Hospital, Pooja Lohar; and Under Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Pratiksha Sharma.
Officials said the government is treating the matter seriously and has initiated an enquiry to ensure accountability and ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths.
--IANS
tdr/dan
Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and WhatsApp
Download our app on Play Store