Probe intensifies into Kota hospital deaths; 24 medicines banned

Jaipur, May 9 (IANS) The Rajasthan government has initiated major administrative action following the deaths of two women after Caesarean deliveries at Kota Medical College and reports of several other patients falling critically ill.
As a precautionary measure, the Drug Control Department has banned the use, sale and distribution of 24 medicines and medical devices across the state until further orders.
The restricted items include injections, glucose bottles, IV sets, syringes, catheters and other medical supplies commonly used during surgeries and postnatal treatment.
Drug Controller Ajay Phatak has issued directives to the Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL) and medicine vendors across the state, instructing them not to use or distribute the medicines and devices whose samples have been sent for laboratory testing.
The department clarified that these medicines and devices would not be used in any government hospital or medical college until the test reports are received.
According to officials, 15 of the 24 medicines and medical devices under scrutiny had been supplied to Kota Medical College by RMSCL, while the remaining nine items were procured locally by the hospital administration.
Samples of all medicines and devices have been sent for laboratory examination, and their supply and use will remain suspended till completion of the investigation.
The controversy surfaced after two women died following Caesarean operations at Kota Medical College, while several other patients reportedly developed serious health complications.
As public concern mounted, the Medical Department ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.
Preliminary findings reportedly pointed towards negligence by doctors and nursing staff, following which disciplinary action was initiated against several officials and employees.
Dr Shraddha Upadhyay, who was serving on an Urgent Temporary Basis (UTB), has been removed from service in connection with the case.
Two nursing staff members and Dr Navneet Kumar, Assistant Professor in the Surgery Department, have also been suspended.
In addition, show-cause notices have been issued to the ward in-charge and other medical personnel.
The inquiry reportedly found that senior doctors were absent from the post-gynaecology ward, leaving patient care largely in the hands of resident doctors.
State Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said a detailed investigation into the incident was underway and assured that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.
Meanwhile, the Congress has constituted a four-member inquiry committee to examine the matter and sought a report within three days.
--IANS
arc/pgh
Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and WhatsApp
Download our app on Play Store