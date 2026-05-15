“Pakistan’s Classical Arts?” Pasoori Dancer Sheema Kermani Faces Backlash After Linking Odissi Dance Form to Indus Valley Civilization

Controversy has erupted online following recent performances and statements by renowned Pakistani classical dancer and activist Sheema Kermani, particularly around the first-ever Lahore Kathak Festival held in early May 2026 held in Pakistan. Kermani, a veteran performer of Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and Odissi, has been accused by critics of claiming that these Indian classical dance forms originated in the Indus Valley Civilization (IVC), with some linking her remarks to broader India-Pakistan cultural and geopolitical tensions.

In addition, a Pakistani digital media platform, in a X post, posted a clip of Kermani's Kathak performance at the event and lauded it as a “milestone for Pakistani classical arts.” The internet has expressed its disapproval at Pakistan trying to misappropriate India’s culture and its ancient dance forms. Many users have taken to the platform to express their views on this matter.

A widely circulated social media post by user Annu Kaushik, a journalist for DD India, highlighted Kermani’s alleged statements, criticizing Pakistani state media for describing Kathak as “Pakistan’s classical arts” and accusing Kermani of falsely claiming that “Odissi originated in Indus Valley.” The post noted that Odissi is rooted in the ancient temple traditions of Odisha, in eastern India.

See also: All About Sheema Kermani, The Bharatanatyam Dancer Behind The Iconic Coke Studio Track “Pasoori”, Who Was Detained in Karachi For Activism

Similar criticisms have appeared on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, where users accused Kermani of cultural appropriation by linking Odissi to Sindh (Pakistan) and the broader Indus Valley heritage.

Kermani, who performed at the Lahore Kathak Festival alongside Nighat Chaudhry and received standing ovations, has long emphasized the deep historical roots of dance in the Indian subcontinent, often referencing the region’s ancient civilization dating back to the Indus Valley (c. 3300–1300 BCE). In a 2016 Dawn interview, she described her performances as “a celebration of the cultural history of this part of the world that dates back to the Indus Valley Civilization.”

In a previous podcast interview, Kermani claimed that the classical dance form “Odissi” traces its roots back to the Indus Valley Civilization, has also resurfaced. When asked about her dance artform, she mentioned the iconic “Tribhanga” pose of Odissi, which involves the dancer’s stance and posture curved to form an “S” shape, with hands placed on the hip and thigh.

“In India, they say that Odissi originated from the southern state of Odisha. But from my understanding, the specific stance and posture, and placement of hands on hip and thigh, is more closely related to Mohenjo-daro, one of the oldest civilizations of the world,” she remarked.